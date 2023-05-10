Obituary - Nicole Yvette Cone

Nicole Yvette Cone, age 50, transitioned on Sunday morning, May 7th, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Nicole Yvette Cone was born April 25, 1973, in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late Clyde Cone Jr. and Margaret Moore Cone.

Nicole was baptized at an early age by the Rev. A.L. Thomas at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Brooklet, Georgia, and when she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, she joined Antioch Baptist Church North.

Nicole began her education at Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and continued at Statesboro High School. At Statesboro High School, Nicole was an outstanding student, a member of the concert band, an athlete and was homecoming queen her senior year.

She graduated from Statesboro High School with honors in 1991 and entered Georgia Southern University. She graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering technology in June 1996. In addition, Nicole graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics in June 1998.

She had a passion for learning. While matriculating at Georgia Southern, Nicole was a member of Gama Beta Phi Honor Society and the Institute of Industrial Engineers.

Nicole was initiated into the XI ETA chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated in Spring 1995. She loved Delta Sigma Theta and maintained treasured friendships with her sorority sisters.

Nicole was a manager of Outside Planning and Engineering Design at AT&T in Atlanta, Georgia. She was faithfully employed for almost 25 years.

Lifelong relationships were developed with her AT&T family.

Nicole was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Cone Jr.; and she leaves to cherish her memory: her loving mother, Margaret Cone of Statesboro, Georgia; her brothers, Darryl Cone of Conyers, Georgia; and Marcus Cone of Austell, Georgia; a sister, Vanessa Perry of Atlanta, Georgia; a brother-in-law, Zeddie Perry III of Atlanta, Georgia; a sister-in-law, Nicole Furman Cone of Conyers, Georgia; nephews, Tajah Cone of Statesboro, Georgia; Zeddie Perry IV of Atlanta, Georgia; a niece, Anaiah Cone of Conyers, Georgia.

Nicole was cherished by a host of other relatives and friends.

The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458, with Bishop Anthony Chavers, eulogist, and the Rev. Frankie Owens, presiding. Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.





Statesboro Herald, May 11, 2023

