Obituary - Nathaniel Creighton Alexander

Creighton, 77, of Brooklet, Ga., passed away suddenly on September 20, 2020, of a heart attack. Creighton was born in Charleston, S.C., to predeceased parents Charles E. Alexander Jr. and Erleen Burbage Alexander.He started his educational career after graduating from Murray Vocational High School, Charleston, S.C. He graduated from the University of North Carolina State with a doctorate in industrial education, master’s degree from North Carolina State and a Bachelor of Science degree from his beloved alma mater Clemson University. He retired from Georgia Southern University, College of Education.Just ask any of his students or “his kids” as he liked to call them and they will tell you that “Doc” was passionate about teaching and loved seeing his students find success. He worked tirelessly advocating and promoting at both the state and national levels the importance of technology and engineering instruction.He was the long-term trustee for the local Beta Rho chapter and received the Laureate Citation for superior teaching from the Epsilon Pi Tau – The International Honorary for Professions in Technology. He started a Technology Student Association at Georgia Southern University.He was an Eagle Scout. During college he ran track and was a high hurdler. Running was like breathing to him. Besides teaching and his family, running was next. He competed in many local and out of town running meets. One of his favorite things to do was to collect t-shirts from his numerous running meets and he wore them with pride.He was a member of the Statesboro Kiwanis Club and worked in the Pancake House during the fair mixing the pancake batter (a job he loved).He was always the first one to show up when help was needed. His legacy will live on in the people he loved and met and his beloved students.Creighton was a member of the Statesboro First United Methodist Church.Creighton is survived by his wife, Debra; stepsons, Clint Brinson, Statesboro; and Jared Brinson (Tiffany), Guyton; daughters, Margaret Black (Dr. Christopher Black), Rock Hill, S.C.; granddaughters, Arielle and Scarlett Black; Mary Bergmann (Paul), New Jersey; granddaughters, Julianna and Madelyn Bergmann; brother, C. Edward Alexander III, Wilmington, N.C.; granddaughters, Bella, Zoey and Riley Brinson, Ansley and Lauren Dean, Guyton, Ga; nephew, Alan Alexander (Brandy); niece, Angel Alexander, Charleston, S.C.A graveside service for the family will be held in Charleston, S.C., at a later date to be determined.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Nathaniel Creighton Alexander to Statesboro First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2048, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro, GA.Statesboro Herald, September 24, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



