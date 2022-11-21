Obituary - Nancy Jeanette "Bebe" Hagan

Nancy Jeanette "Bebe" Hagan died peacefully at home on Friday, November 18, 2022. She was 85 years old.She is survived by her children, Sonya (Larry) Moore of Sharpsburg, Ga.; Keith (Debbie) Hagan of Statesboro, Ga.; and Bryan Hagan of Bell, Fla.; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her husband, Glyn Perkins Hagan; her parents, Edward Jones Bryant and Willie Jean Bryant of Bell, Fla.; and her sister, Patricia Ann Parker of Perry, Fla.Jeanette was born in Gilcrist County, Fla., the oldest of four children, where she enjoyed a wonderful life on the family farm.She graduated from Bell High School in 1955 and began her studies at Florida State University.It was there she met her husband. They were married for 64 years.Jeanette worked for the Teacher’s Retirement System of Florida.Upon moving to Valdosta, Ga., in 1969, she worked in Student Affairs at Valdosta State College, Valdosta Urological Associates as officer manager for 26 years and as office assistant at Peachtree Planning.As a member of First Baptist Church of Valdosta, Jeanette served in the Music Ministry as a coordinator for the children and student choirs.She led several trips to music festivals at Norman Park Assembly, Ridgecrest Conference Center and at several churches across south Georgia.Jeanette was honored to be a charter member of the Perimeter Road Baptist Church in Valdosta.A graveside service is planned for Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Priscilla Baptist Church in Bell, Fla.Visitation will be at the church following the service.Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Statesboro Nursing Ministry, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro is in charge of the local arrangements.Watson-Milton Funeral Home of Trenton, FL is in charge of the graveside service arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



