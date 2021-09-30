Obituary - Ms. Tammy Rose Conley

Ms. Tammy Rose Conley, 50, of Statesboro, passed away suddenly on September 14, 2021, at her residence.Tammy was born on October 15, 1970, to John William and Mary Catherine Harbuck Conley in Chatham County.Tammy had a deep love for children and worked in the daycare program at the Statesboro First United Methodist Church. She also loved her pet pooch, Zoey.Tammy was preceded in death by her father, John William Conley.Tammy is survived by her mother, Mary Catherine; a daughter and son-in-law, Madeline Danielle (McKynzie) Conley Spence; and a brother, Chris Conley.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Wood Funeral Home with the Reverend Chad Eason officiating.The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.Arrangements by Wood Funeral Home of Metter.Statesboro Herald, September 30, 2021

