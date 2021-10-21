Obituary - Ms. Tamara Ann "Tammy" Lanier

Ms. Tamara Ann "Tammy" Lanier, 59, of Register, passed away peacefully at her son's home on Sept. 30, 2021, surrounded by her sisters and her son.Tammy is at peace now.She is with her husband who passed away in November of last year.She is survived by two sons, Alex Williams and Matthew Williams, both of Statesboro; and three grandchildren. Three sisters also survive, Robin of Chicago, Kim of Kentucky, Kelly of Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Gladys (B.E.) Newman of Brooklet; and several nieces and nephews.Arrangements by Wood Funeral Home of Metter.Statesboro Herald, October 21, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



