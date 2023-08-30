Obituary - Ms. Shatasha Monaye Fields

Ms. Shatasha Monaye Fields was born August 30, 1987, to the late Jimmy “Tee” Cross and the late Marchell Adebo Fields.

She received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of the Statesboro High School class of 2007. She attended Ogeechee Technical College, where she was enrolled in funeral service program.

Shatasha was currently employed by Georgia Southern University and Save-A-Lot.

She enjoyed country music, reading and loved her two sons dearly, whom she preceded in death, Knowledge Jossette Bailey and Kingston Ahmari Bailey.

Shatasha Monaye Fields departed this life Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She leaves to cherish her memories: sisters, Shatina Monique Palmer and Shabrina Maybell Fields; brothers, James Miller, Desmond Tabory Fields and Deveon McKever; several aunts, uncles, a host of other relatives and friends.

A viewing for Ms. Shatasha M. Fields will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023, in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

The funeral service for Shatasha M. Fields will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Statesboro. James Waters, lead pastor; Elder Donald Chavers Jr., presiding; and Pastor Xavier Mikell officiating. Burial will be held in the Gordon Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, August 31, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



