Obituary - Ms. Mamie Lee Bryant

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Mamie Lee Bryant, age 70, passed into rest Friday, December 24, 2021, at the Landmark Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.She was born in Screven County, Georgia, to the late Joseph and Nora Miller.She received her formal education in the Screven County School System and briefly attended Ogeechee Technical College.Ms. Mamie Bryant was a retired employee of Georgia Southern University, where she worked from 1998 to 2011.She was a dedicated member of the Ogeechee Church of God, where she was a member of the church choir, held the positions of youth treasurer and Sunday school teacher for young adults until she became ill.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lee Bryant; a brother, Ervin Miller; and a grandson, Derek V. Royal II.She leaves to cherish her memories: four children, who love her dearly, Sonya Reason, Jeannette Bryant and Henry M. Bryant (Anessa), all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Ranada Royal of Jonesboro, Ga.; a stepson, Tyrone Washington (Shaun) of Newington, Ga.; two sisters, Arlene Taylor (William) of Sylvania, Ga.; and Reta Smith (Henry) of Atlanta, Ga.; two sisters-in-law, Angie Whosendove of Guam and Barbara Bynes (Alphonso) of South Carolina; 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two bonus daughters, Yolanda Edmond (Corey) and Tina Cooper, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a special devoted friend, Lisa Rowland; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The funeral service for Ms. Mamie Lee Bryant will be held at noon Friday, December 30, 2021, at the Ogeechee Church of God with the Rev. Jerry Humphries officiating. Burial will follow in the Burns Cemetery.Viewing will be held on the day of the service at the Ogeechee Church of God from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, COVID protocols will be followed and there will be limited seating. Masks will be mandatory.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 30, 2021




