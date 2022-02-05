Obituary - Ms. Kimberly Trisha Bell

Ms. Kimberly Trisha Bell, age 39, entered into rest Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Macon, Georgia.She received her formal education in the Screven County School system, where she graduated with honors. While in high school, Kimberly attended The National Youth Leadership Forum in Medicine at Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.She continued her education at Mercer University, Macon, Georgia, in the College of Liberal Arts, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in 2006. She also attended Augusta State University and Phoenix University.Kimberly was a member of the Middle Branch Baptist Church and remained a faithful member until it later closed. She later joined the St. Andrew Chapel A.M.E. Church, where she served as a Sunday school secretary, Sunday school teacher and many other church auxiliaries.Ms. Kimberly Bell was a former educator for Allendale, Hampton and Burke County School systems.Those left to cherish her memories are: her mother, Edna Stewart Bell, Sylvania, Ga.; her father, Earl Louis Bell, Shreveport, La.; two maternal aunts, Arizlena Rhodes, Lodi, N.J.; Gwendolyn "Zia" Stewart, Plainfield, N.J.; a host of other relatives and friends.A viewing for Ms. Kimberly T. Bell will be held Monday, February 7, 2022, from the hours of noon until 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The funeral services for Ms. Bell will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc., with the Rev. Dr. Sherry Taylor officiating. Burial will be in the Friendship Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania, Georgia.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, February 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



