Obituary - Ms. Jeannette Pryor

Ms. Jeannette Pryor, age 75, of Statesboro, Ga., transitioned to be with the Lord peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

She attended the Bulloch County Public School System and retired from Statesboro Janitorial of Statesboro, Ga.

Jeannette enjoyed fishing, cooking and spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her son, Jerry (Dories) Pryor of West Palm Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Roger Gamble, Christina Riley and Jerivonna Pryor; great-grandchild, Alexis Gamble; sister, Barbara Lonon; brother, Hubert Pryor; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 197 Antioch Church Road, Brooklet, GA 30415.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, May 2, 2024

