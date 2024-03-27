Obituary - Ms. Janie Lou Tremble

Ms. Janie Lou Tremble, age 79, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully away on Friday, March 22, 2024, at her residence, under the professional care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

She was a Bulloch County native, but resided in Detroit, Mich., for many years before returning back to her hometown and living on the family farm.

Janie was a 1961 graduate of William James High School. She was a member at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. She retired from Chrysler as a quality control inspector.

She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Loretha Tremble (Lorenzo Lipscomb Sr.) of Alexandria, Va.; three grandchildren, Ashley Tremble of Stafford, Va.; Lorenzo (Giulia) Lipscomb Jr. of Goldsboro, North Carolina; and Rosslyn Lipscomb of Alexandria, Va.; four great-grandchildren, two sisters, Ethel Tillman and Juanita Merriwether; and one brother, Earl Tremble, all of Statesboro, Ga.; one uncle, James Willie (Doretha) Clifton of Statesboro, Ga.; two sisters-in-law, Bunny Tremble and Gloria Jean Tremble of Statesboro, Ga.; nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2024, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, 10728 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461 with the Rev. Gloria Revieve, pastor, and the Rev. Craig R. Tremble, eulogist. Interment will be at the church cemetery.

Janie will lie in state from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, March 28, 2024

