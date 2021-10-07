Obituary - Ms. Janice Johnson

Ms. Janice Johnson, age 60, passed peacefully on Friday, October 01, 2021, at Eagle Health and Rehabilitation under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.She was a member of the Summerhill Baptist Church.She is survived by her children, Cedric (Diedre) Johnson of Winter Haven, Fla.; Jakeithia Beasley and Demetri Mincey, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Barbara (Homer) Holloway of Ellabell, Ga.; Cynthia Devillars of Richmond Hill, Ga.; and Betty Malden of Hinesville, Ga.; brothers, Larry Johnson of Pembroke, Ga.; John Henry Johnson of Atlanta, Ga.; and Bernard (Marrell) Johnson of Hinesville, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Eastside Cemetery, 1502 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, GA 30458, with the Rev. Raphael Smith as eulogist.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, October 7, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



