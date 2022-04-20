Obituary - Ms. Henretta Brunson

REGISTER, Ga. -- Ms. Henretta Brunson, age 87, passed into rest Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Clarence and Gertie Mae Brown Brunson.At an early age, she became a member of the Bessenger Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she served on the Kitchen Committee.“Rett Rett”, or "Granny" as she was affectionately known, never met a stranger. She would open her home to many and invite them to Sunday dinner.“Rett” spent her days making quilts, doing word searches, eating popcorn, fruit snacks, watching "Gunsmoke," "Family Feud," "Wheel of Fortune" and other westerns. Her all-time favorite was "Tombstone."Most of all, she loved to travel to family reunions throughout the years until she was no longer able.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her four brothers, Robert, Johnny, Pervis and Roy Geneal Brunson; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Brunson; and a son-in-law, Leo Holloway.She leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Joseph Brunson, Collies Calhoun and David Brunson; four daughters, Tren Brunson, Gertie Brinson, Annette Williams and Shonikie Brunson; one brother, Willie (MaryAnn) Brunson; and three sisters, Betty Ann Brinson, Minnie Ruth (Robbie Lee) Hodges and Shiiquianu Hankins; one aunt, Mrs. Lula Mae Brown; 15 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, a special goddaughter, Minister Cecille Weaver; two special friends, Mrs. LaBlanch Deloach and Melinda Bunton; three bonus sons, Dale Brewton, Willie Joe Grant and Anthony Hunter; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.Family visitation for Ms. Brunson will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Ms. Henrietta Brunson will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the New Bethlehem Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Benton presiding and the Rev. Charles Weaver as eulogist. Burial will be in the Bessenger Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, April 21, 2022

