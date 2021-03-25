Obituary - Ms. Frankie Joyce McClendon Waters

PORTAL, Ga. -- Ms. Frankie Joyce McClendon Waters, age 65, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Candler County Hospital under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.The native of Bulloch County was a 1973 graduate of Portal High School. Frankie later attended Swainsboro Technical College, where she received a degree in welding.She began her welding career, traveling the Southeastern United States as a welding contractor. Most recently, she was employed with Fluor-Daniels Inc.Frankie was of the Baptist faith.She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank McClendon and Caroline Campbell Miller; her husband, Al Waters; and a son, Eric Waters.Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Heather Deal Stewart of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Lacie and Clay West of Portal; a sister, Missy Miller of Portal; four grandchildren, Ivy and Colby Stewart of Statesboro and Chayton and Charleigh West of Portal; and her special friends, Mary Anne Miller of Statesboro, Fran Moser of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; and Sherry Hodges of Twin City.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 26, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



