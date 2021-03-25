By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Obituary - Ms. Frankie Joyce McClendon Waters
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory
Ms. Frankie Joyce McClendon Waters
PORTAL, Ga. -- Ms. Frankie Joyce McClendon Waters, age 65, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Candler County Hospital under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.
    The native of Bulloch County was a 1973 graduate of Portal High School. Frankie later attended Swainsboro Technical College, where she received a degree in welding.
    She began her welding career, traveling the Southeastern United States as a welding contractor. Most recently, she was employed with Fluor-Daniels Inc.
    Frankie was of the Baptist faith.
    She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank McClendon and Caroline Campbell Miller; her husband, Al Waters; and a son, Eric Waters.
    Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Heather Deal Stewart of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Lacie and Clay West of Portal; a sister, Missy Miller of Portal; four grandchildren, Ivy and Colby Stewart of Statesboro and Chayton and Charleigh West of Portal; and her special friends, Mary Anne Miller of Statesboro, Fran Moser of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; and Sherry Hodges of Twin City.
    The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
    Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
    Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, March 26, 2021
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.


