Obituary - Ms. Fay Todd Wilson Chalker

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Fay Todd Wilson Chalker, age 78, passed away on Sunday, May 5th, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a brief illness. She was born on November 19th, 1945, in Glennville, Ga., to the late Arie and Grace Todd.

Fay graduated from Glennville High School in 1963. She began working at Statesboro Telephone Company in 1964. Fay worked in various retail positions, but returned to Statesboro Telephone Company in the early 2000s and retired from there.

Fay had a gift for caring for and taking care of people. She loved to help her family and friends in any way she could. Known to everyone as “NiNi”, she enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, working in her flowers and yard.

She also enjoyed yard sales, estate sales and flea market shopping with her bestie, Nikkie.

Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandsons.

She spent many days watching dance performances, livestock shows, pageants and tractor pulls.

Fay was preceded in death by her father, Arie; mother, Grace; brother, Scotty; and sister, Francine.

She is survived by her two loving daughters, Robin and Jason Cope of Glennville, Kim and Tim Freeman of Statesboro; a grandson, Joshua Freeman; two granddaughters, Anna Lee (Win) and Lily Grace Freeman; two great-grandsons, Bryan Freeman, Zachary Romans; and last but not least, her special heart sister, Nikkie Smith. Also surviving: uncle, Eston Standard; aunt, Clara Welch; uncle, Charlie Iddius; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, May 8th, at 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Nicky McCreary officiating. Burial will follow at Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Joshua Freeman, Win Lee, Dennis Reddick, Thomas Freeman, Steve Ambrose and Lloyd Stanfield.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 8, 2024

