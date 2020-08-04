Obituary - Ms. Edna Gayle Lanier Martin

PORTAL, Ga. -- Ms. Edna Gayle Lanier Martin, age 70, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, August 1st, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility, following a battle with brain cancer.Gayle was born in Millen, Ga., on March 1st, 1950, to Nelbie Lively Lanier and John J. Lanier.She attended Portal High School and then attended Swainsboro Technical College, graduating in 1991 with a degree in Nursing.She worked at Brown’s Nursing home in Statesboro for many years. She also worked at Orchid Health and Rehabilitation in Pulaski, Ga., for about 15 years and remained employed there until she became sick.She loved her patients and co-workers and it showed through her caring skills as a nurse. Gayle’s co-workers were also close friends with her.One of the greatest blessings was being an “Ahma” to her grandsons. She loved spending time with her grandson, Ridge. They spent many hours shopping, going to the movies and eating out. They both loved to shop, especially for shoes. The two of them had a special bond and were more like best friends.Gayle loved roses, birds and trees. She enjoyed walking her land and looking for arrow heads. She was an avid gardener who had a special knack for growing plants. She was always thinking about others and had a giving and kind heart.She was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her son, Richard Lanier; and her grandsons, Ridge Lanier and Justin Lanier. She is also survived by Angela Williford, who was like a daughter to her; and her best friend, Pam Johnson Glisson.The family will hold a private memorial service at her home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Orchid Health & Rehabilitation, 1321 Pulaski School Road, Pulaski, GA 30451; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 5, 2020

