Obituary - Ms. Donna Fay Hill

Statesboro, Ga. — Ms. Donna Fay Hill, age 69, died Dec. 24, 2022, at her residence, under the care of her family and Affinis Hospice.

Born in Puerto Rico while her father was stationed there in the military, she was a long-time resident of the Savannah and Statesboro area. She had a master's degree in nursing and worked at various facilities before retiring from the state of Georgia.

Surviving are her mother, Lillian Hill; brothers, Phillip Jesse Hill, George Alan Hill and Roger Mason; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.

Statesboro Herald, December 27, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.