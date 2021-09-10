Obituary - Ms. Deon Evans

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Deon Evans, age 40, passed into rest Monday, September 6, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was a 2000 graduate of Statesboro High School.At an early age, she became a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Clito, where she was a member of the youth Sunday school and youth choir.She was a former employee of McDonald’s and Waffle House restaurants until her health failed.She leaves memories to be cherished by: her mother, Hilda Stewart, Statesboro, Ga.; her father, Freddie Evans; her stepfather, William (Betty) Stewart, Statesboro, Ga.; two sisters, Whitley Stewart, Tallahassee, Fla.; and Kayla Evans, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; two brothers, Stephone Stewart, Statesboro, Ga.; and Sgt. Jonathan Everson, Ft. Hood, Texas; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Ms. Evans will be held Friday afternoon, September 10, 2021, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A graveside service and burial for Ms. Deon Evans will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Arthur Williams, pastor; the Rev. Ronnie S. Tremble, presiding, and the Rev. Thomas Green, eulogist.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, September 11, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



