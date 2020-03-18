Obituary - Ms. Debra Kay “Cuz” Jones

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Debra Kay “Cuz” Jones, age 57, died peacefully on March 18, 2020, at Heritage Inn and Rehab under the care of Affinis Hospice, with her family by her side.A native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Debra was the daughter of the late Tommy and Janis Swain Jones. She was of the Baptist faith.Debra was preceded in death by her parents, her maternal grandparents, Bud and Irene Swain; paternal grandparents, Tank and Daisy Jones; and a sister, Patty Murray.Surviving are two brothers, Tommy Jones Jr. and Casey Jones; her special friend, Kitty Woods of Portal; several aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins.She loved her family.The visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The graveside service and burial will follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. in Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Dillon NeSmith, Owen Burch, Jesse Burnett, Shelby Murray, Davey Guidry, Mark Anderson and Chris Davis.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 19, 2020

