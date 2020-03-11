Obituary - Ms. Cierra Johnson

WARRENTON, Ga. -- Ms. Cierra Johnson, age 28, passed into rest Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Warrenton Health and Rehabilitation Center.The Bulloch County native was educated in the public school system and resided in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a former employee of Pep Boys Distribution.She is preceded in death by her mother, Merchelle Wadley; and her grandfather, Herman Lester.She is survived by her father, the Rev. Willie (Annie Lois) Johnson, Portal, Ga.; her maternal grandmother, Lorine Lester, Statesboro, Ga.; paternal grandparents, Willie and Lucy Johnson, Statesboro, Ga.; two sisters, Karismia Johnson, Atlanta, Ga.; and Jayla Johnson, Wadley, Ga.; a brother, Willie Cardavious Johnson, Hampton, Ga.; stepbrothers, Kevin Mosely and Craig (Brittney) Mincey, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Davis Wadley, Sylvania, Ga.; a stepsister, Danielle Wadley, Sylvania, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Ms. Johnson will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the CrossRoads Community Church, the Rev. Carey Swanson, pastor, and the Rev. Larry Cone, eulogist. Burial will be held in the Lee Cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 12, 2020

