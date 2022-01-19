Obituary - Ms. Beverly Everett Walker

Ms. Beverly Everett Walker, age 75, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully on Friday morning, January 14, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice after an extended illness.She was a Bulloch County native.She retired from Georgia Southern University as a custodian.She is survived by her children, Vanessa Walker, Juanita (Louis) Major, Kathy (Ronald) Walker and Terri Walker, all of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Mary Ann Williams of Brooklet, Ga.; Elise Heard, Cynthia Everett, Denise Everett and Donna Everett, all of Statesboro, Ga.; brother, Douglas Everett of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, with Bishop Anthony Chavers, presiding, and the Rev. Frankie Owens, eulogist. Interment will be held at Cone Cemetery, Highway 119, Stilson, GA.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, January 20, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



