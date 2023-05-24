Obituary - Ms. Bettye Jean Jackson Key

MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Ms. Bettye Jean Jackson Key was born on December 5th, 1945, in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late Mr. John Henry "Dewey" Jackson and the late Ms. Alene "Candy" Lee Jackson. She departed this earthly realm to be with her Lord on May 13th, 2023.

Bettye came to the Lord at an early age, serving Him at the Tabernacle Baptist Church of Statesboro, Georgia. She later served as church secretary for over 20 years at Chief Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church of Melbourne, Florida. She last served him at the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall of Melbourne, Florida.

She was educated in the Bulloch County, Georgia, School System. She also earned an associate's degree in quality control from Brevard Community College in Melbourne, Florida, and a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering from the University of Central Florida at Orlando.

She retired from the Harris Corporation of Melbourne, Florida. She also worked after retirement as a home healthcare assistant.

She united in holy matrimony with the late Mr. David Allen Key. To this union, one child was born.

As a young woman, she enjoyed being a majorette in the William James High School Marching Band. She also enjoyed playing softball for the Bulloch County, Georgia, Recreation Department and later with the Harris Corporation Softball Team.

She and her husband also enjoyed riding motorcycles together.

She leaves to cherish her memory: a very loving son, Mr. David Anthony (Tootsie) Key (Selena) of Melbourne, Florida; a devoted brother, Mr. John Dewey Jackson of Tyrone, Georgia; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

A viewing for Mrs. Key will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

The funeral service for Mrs. Bettye Jean Jackson Key will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc., with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, May 25, 2023

