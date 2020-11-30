Obituary - Ms. Barbara Oglesby Mills

PORTAL, Ga. -- Ms. Barbara Oglesby Mills, age 58, died Saturday evening at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro following a brief illness.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1981 graduate of Portal High School. She worked with Cooper-Wiss for several years and then began her career with the Bulloch County Board of Education working as a paraprofessional at Portal Middle High School for the past 27 years.Barbara graduated from Ogeechee Technical College in 2015. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Portal.In addition to her joy of working with her students, Barbara’s other passion was working with beauty pageants. She was a Miss Georgia Pageantry judge and spent many weekends working with multiple pageants.Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Myrle Jackson Oglesby; her husband, Robert Akin Mills Jr.; a son, Kelvin Mills; and her stepfather, Dewey Bolton.Surviving are a daughter, Tiffany Mills of Portal; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert Mills III and Lisa of Portal; her grandchildren, Addie and Alayna Smith; and great-granddaughter, Violet Helmly; one brother and sister-in-law, Clinton Keith and Barbara Oglesby of Rocky Ford. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will be in the Finch Family Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Casey Autry, William Burke, Robert Miller, Chris Oglesby, Chris Bazemore and Termell “Juicy” Jackson.Honorary pallbearers will be her former students and co-workers at Portal Middle High School.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 1, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



