Obituary - Ms. Annie Smith Griffin

Ms. Annie Smith Griffin, age 74, of Ellabell, Ga., passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga., after an extended illness.She was a Bryan County native and a 1964 graduate of William James High School of Statesboro, Ga.She was a member of Pleasant Hill Pentecostal Church of Ellabell, Ga.She received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Finance degree from Savannah State College, now Savannah State University in 1974. She also received her associate's in computer technology from Savannah Technical College.She was a veteran of the United States Army for 23 years, receiving the rank of sergeant first class. She also retired from the United States Postal Service of Savannah, Ga.She is survived by her children, Craig (Lori) Smith, Elizabeth Cross and Mitzi Cross, all of Ellabell, Ga.; sisters, Betty J. Brown, Cynthia Smith, Beulah (Johnny) Mitchell, all of Savannah, Ga.; brothers, Mannie (Rosalyn) Smith, Roy L. (Barbara) Smith, both of Ellabell, Ga.; and Carl Micheal (Tina) Smith of Savannah, Ga. A host of other relatives and friends also survive.A walk-through veiwing will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Pembroke Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Inc., 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at noon at the Saint Paul A.M.E. Church, 56 Groover Hill Road, Ellabell, GA. Interment will be at Cone Cemetery, Highway 119, Stilson, GA.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.Statesboro Herald, March 24, 2022




