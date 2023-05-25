Obituary - Ms. Anna Mae Bradshaw Childers

Ms. Anna Mae Bradshaw Childers was born January 26, 1939, to the late Lillie M. Dukes and John Bradshaw Sr. in Bulloch County, Statesboro, Ga. She departed this life on April 22, 2023, at her residence in Baltimore, Md., after a short illness.

She was educated in the Bulloch County Public School System. She retired from the State of Maryland.

Anna is survived by her two daughters, Gwendolyn Childers, Baltimore, Md.; and Patrice Childers, Severn, Md.; daughter-in-law, Cecelia Childers; siblings, Evangelist Verna Bennett (the Rev. Danny Ray), Ms. Ruby Phillips, Roy Tremble (Lena), Lamar Tremble, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Curtis Tremble, John W. Bradshaw and Shirley Huff, all of Baltimore, Md.; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Cedric Childers; mother, Lillie Mae Tremble; and the father that raised her, Arthur Tremble.

Anna will be missed by all who loved her, but we know, “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”

The graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 720 Magnolia Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30461, with the Rev. Danny R. Bennett as eulogist.

Anna will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, May 25, 2023

