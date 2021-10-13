Obituary - Ms. Angela Yvonne Pierce

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Ms. Angela Yvonne Pierce, age 48, passed into rest Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Duke University Hospital after a courageous battle with breast cancer. The native of Statesboro/Bulloch County, Georgia, resided in Raleigh, North Carolina.She received her formal education in the Richmond County School System and was a graduate of Glenn Hills High School. She furthered her education by attending the University of Miami and receiving a doctorate degree in criminal justice from Capella University and a master’s degree from Chaminade University.Ms. Angela Y. Pierce was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and attended the Raleigh North Christian Center Church.She was currently employed by the State of North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS-OSDT).She leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Voncille Pierce-McKie, Augusta, Ga.; father, Robert Lee Butler, Statesboro, Ga.; a sister, Andrea Yolanda Pierce, Jonesboro, Ga.; her grandmother, Minister Norena Pierce, Woodstock, Ga.; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.A family visitation will be held for Ms. Pierce on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Ms. Angela Y. Pierce will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Elm Street Church of God with the pastor, Dr. Alexander Smith Jr., officiating. Burial will follow in the Springhead United Methodist Church Cemetery, Sylvania, Georgia.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required at the funeral home and services.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 14, 2021

