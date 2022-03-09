Obituary - Mrs. Wilma DeLoris Littles

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Wilma DeLoris Littles, age 66, passed into rest Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.She was the second of six children born in Sylvania, Georgia, to the late Willard and Dollie Herrington.At an early age, she became a member of the Dickey Grove Baptist Church and later she became a member of the Hodges Grove Baptist Church, where she attended until her health failed.Mrs. Littles received her formal education in the public school system of Screven County and was a graduate of the Screven County High School Class of 1973. She attended Swainsboro Technical College, where she obtained a degree in early childhood education. Later, she received degrees in information systems and business and office technology.She was employed for several years by the Bulloch County Board of Education as a paraprofessional and retired from Frontier Communications.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Willard Mosley; and a sister-in-law, Maxine Herrington.She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Rufus “Popcorn” Littles, Statesboro, Ga.; three daughters, Angela Tremble, Sylvania, Ga.; Charlene Boyd, Statesboro, Ga.; and Kimberly Easterling, Summerville, S.C.; three stepchildren, Rashon Littles and Tamesha Smith, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Sharene Bryant, Tallahassee, Fla.; three brothers, Samuel (Kathy) Herrington and Larry Herrington, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Willard Herrington Jr., Sylvania, Ga.; a sister, Jacqueline (Emmanuel) Cross, Waycross, Ga.; a brother-in-law, Robert (Lorrine) Littles, Rogersville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, her dog, Tiny Littles; a host of other relatives and friends.A viewing for Mrs. Littles will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Mrs. Wilma DeLoris Littles, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Hodges Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. John Harmon officiating. Burial will be in the Eastside Cemetery.Mrs. Littles will lie in state on the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 10, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



