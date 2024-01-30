Obituary - Mrs. Willie Pearl Tanner

Mrs. Willie Pearl Tanner, age 88, of Register, Ga., passed peacefully away on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at her residence after an extended illness.

She was a native of Candler County, but resided in Bulloch County for many years.

She retired from East Georgia Regional Medical Center as a CNA.

Mrs. Willie Pearl was a faithful member of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Register, Ga., where she served as Mother of the Church, a deaconess and with many other ministries.

She was a member of New Starlight Chapter of O.E.S. #44 and Eva J. Moore Assembly #348 Golden Circle.

Mrs. Willie Pearl enjoyed going to church, gardening -- sharing it with others -- and taking care of people and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Louell (LaVerne) McCollum, Pulaski, Ga.; Karen (Arthur) Wilkerson, Statesboro, Ga.; Annette B. Cobb, Millen, Ga.; Judy P. Brown, Statesboro, Ga.; Clymon (Jeanette) Tanner, Benjamin B. Tanner, both of Register, Ga.; Jacqueline (Jerry) Pierce and Sandra Hendrix, both Statesboro, Ga.; godson, Dewayne (Glenese) Doyle, Pulaski, Ga.; brother, Jimmy (Peggy) McCollum; adopted brother and sister, Edward Ellis and Delois (Will) Hagan, Pulaski, Ga.; sisters/brothers-in-love, Louise Belvin, Lennie Lee, Maggie M. Tenner, Lillie (Richard) Canseler and Rayford (Fedora) Tenner; aunt, Thelma Byrd; 16 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with visitation from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 6790 Kennedy Bridge Road, Register, GA, with the Rev. Gregory Thomas, pastor/eulogist. Interment will be at the church cemetery.

The service will be live-streamed.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, January 31, 2024

