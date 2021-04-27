Obituary - Mrs. Willa Lee Mitchell Dunn

Mrs. Willa Lee Mitchell Dunn, age 100, died on Friday, April 23, 2021, under the care of Bethany Hospice in Claxton.

The Claxton, Ga., native was retired from Cooper Wiss as an inspector.

She was a member of the Emit Grove Baptist Church.

Mrs. Dunn was preceded in death by her parents, Brooks E. and Martha Queen B. Mitchell; two husbands, R.L. Waters and Charles Dunn; a daughter, Martha Joyce Waters; and several sisters and brothers.

Surviving are a son, Leon Waters of Brooklet, Ga.; three grandchildren, Lee Waters of Pulaski, Ga.; Tara Feldman of Daytona Beach, Fla.; and Galen Waters of Manassas, Ga.; five great-grandchildren, Brittany Paige Curry of Savannah, Ga.; Gracee Rose Joiner of Brunswick, Ga.; Aaron M. Feldman of Miami, Fla.; and Dalton Waters and Tara Montana Koontz of Daytona Beach, Fla.; and a great-great-grandson, Aaron Ramsey Joiner. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The visitation was held on Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service in the Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Huffingham officiating.

Interment was in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Billy Lanier, Jamie Roberts, Jamie Hagan, Blake Edenfield and Brad Edenfield.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, April 27, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.