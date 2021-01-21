Obituary - Mrs. Wavine Reeves Lightsey

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Wavine Reeves Lightsey, age 95, died on January 19, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.Born on November 23, 1925, in Jakin, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late H.H. and Winnie Lee Reeves.Wavine was a homemaker who loved doing for others to make their lives better. She was always supportive of her husband, who was in the ministry of the Gospel of Jesus Christ for over 70 years and also during his years on the faculty of Georgia Southern University.Wavine was a faithful member, with her devoted friends, of the Camilla Boyd Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church, Statesboro.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 67 years, Dr. Ralph Lightsey; sisters, Daphine Tipton, Vaudine Reeves, Winnie Jean Chandler; and a brother, Robbin Reeves.Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, June and Van Pool of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Nelson and Diane Lightsey of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Scot Pool (Tifani), Shera L. Waters (Mark) and Jameson Lightsey (Diana); two sisters, Evolene Williams of Quitman and Gloria Watson of Milledgeville; and her great-grandchildren, Ellis Pool, Reeves Lightsey, Hank Lightsey, Brynn Lightsey, Cheyenne Waters, Darien Waters, Shelbe Waters and Shawnee Waters.The family would like to thank The Lodge at Bethany, Ogeechee Area Hospice and Gloria Dekle for their kindness and compassionate care.A private graveside service and burial for family will be held at Eastside Cemetery with Dr. Dave Parker officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 21, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



