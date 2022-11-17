Obituary - Mrs. Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick, age 71, passed away in Statesboro, Georgia, on November 16, 2022, due to illness.She was born May 14, 1951, in Dalton, Ga., where she lived until moving to Statesboro in 1980.Vicki graduated from Valley Point High School in Whitfield County, Ga., in 1969 and received a BS in home economics from Georgia Southern University in 1983.Vicki was employed by the Columbia Recycling Company in Dalton before moving to Statesboro, where she worked for Belk Department Store and Georgia Southern University.She enjoyed traveling, including frequent visits to the North Georgia Mountains.She was a member of the University Optimist Club and served in several offices, including president.Her favorite hobbies were cooking, sewing and researching her family’s genealogy.Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, William Alton Edwards and Dorothy Louise Gable Edwards; her grandparents, John Walter Edwards and Annie Laura Mosteller Edwards and Harvey Lee Gable and Mary Jane “Janie” Whitlock Gable; her older brother, Roger Alton Edwards; her brother-in-law, Dale Fariss; and her niece, Amber Stephens.Vicki is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Dr. William Jackson Bostwick of Statesboro, Ga.; her brother and sister-in-law, John David Edwards and Kay Edwards of Signal Mountain, Tennessee; her sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly Star Baldridge and Kenneth Baldridge of Chatsworth, Ga.; and her sister, Kelly Elizabeth Fariss, also of Chatsworth, Ga. A number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and several cousins also survive.A memorial service for the immediate family will be held at a later date.Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association or Doctors Without Borders national level.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 17, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



