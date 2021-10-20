Obituary - Mrs. Veronica Beth Martin

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Veronica Beth Martin, age 48, lost her courageous battle with COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her large family, who loved her dearly.

She was born in Emanuel County and had lived most of her life in Bulloch County.

She and her husband were co-owners of Martin’s Affordable Paint and Body Shop.

She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, George and Betty Youmans; and stepfather, Steve Hester; her maternal grandparents, Hubert and Julia Ellen Youmans; and her maternal grandparents, Rupert and Annie Mae Hendrix.

Surviving are her husband, Jamie Martin; three sons and a daughter-in-law, James and Kaitlyn Durden, Tyler Sikes and Alex Sikes; two daughters, Makayla Martin and Megan Martin; her mother, Shirley Hendrix Hester; three brothers, Keith and Amanda Mock, Tracy and Jenny Youmans and Gary Moody; five sisters, Michelle and Joey Woods, Crystal Youmans, Ronda and Chris Dorsey, Denise Braswell and Sherry Braswell; a brother-in-law, Josh Martin; a sister-in-law, Serenity and Jamie Martin; her mother-in-law, Vicki Martin; and as a Gaga to her grandsons she adored, Eli Durden, Cooper Durden and Lincoln Durden. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The graveside service and burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Deloach’s Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Josh Martin, Joey Woods, Tyler Sikes, Alex Sikes, James Durden and Keith Mock.

The family will be gathering at Nana’s house, located at 2770 Old Portal Road, Portal, GA 30450.

Statesboro Herald, October 21, 2021

