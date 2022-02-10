Obituary - Mrs. Verneda Tremble Hendley

Mrs. Verneda Tremble Hendley, age 87, passed away on Thursday, February 03, 2022, at 10:32 p.m. under the comforting care of Southern Grace Hospice in Stockbridge, Ga.She was a Bulloch county native, but resided in Henry County.She was a graduate of the Bulloch County School System. She retired from Emerson Electric in Statesboro, Ga., after 30 years.She was a member of the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, where she formerly served as the church secretary, and she was a member of the church choir, where she enjoyed singing and giving God the praise.She was a daughter of the Elks Lodge of Statesboro, Ga.She is survived by her children, Brenda (Micheal) Carr of Decatur, Ga.; and Leon (Shirley) Hendley of Tampa, Fla.; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.The celebration of life service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with the Rev. Dr. Francys Johnson, presiding, and the Rev. Clarence Kinlaw as eulogist. Interment will be held in the Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery, 720 Magnolia Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, February 10, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



