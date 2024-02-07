Obituary - Mrs. Vendora Lanier Cobb

METTER, Ga. -- Mrs. Vendora Lanier Cobb, age 86, died, along with her husband, Perry Cobb Jr., on Monday, February 5th, 2024, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born in Portal, Georgia, and was a 1955 graduate of Portal High School.

Following her graduation, Vendora attended Georgia Southern College, where she received a bachelor’s degree in home economics.

She began her career with Screven County Extension Office, where she was employed for 25 years, and then to Emanuel County Extension Office, where she retired.

Vendora and Perry married in 1959. They spent their lives together on the family farm. Their greatest joy was being together, especially enjoying going out to restaurants each meal.

She loved her nieces and nephews, genealogy and poodles.

Vendora was preceded in death by her parents, John D. Lanier Jr. and Vera Mae Deloach Lanier.

Surviving are her two sisters, Runette Dickerson of Portal and Ruth Daughtry of Statesboro; a brother and sister-in-law, John D. “Johnny” Lanier III and Janice Ellis Lanier of Portal. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, February 7th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Keith Hamilton officiating, assisted by Elder Randy Waters. Mrs. Cobb, along with her husband, Perry, will be entombed in the mausoleum at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Lannie Lanier, nephews and great-nephews.



Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Class of 1955 of Portal High School.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Statesboro Herald, February 7, 2024

