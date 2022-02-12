Obituary - Mrs. Theresa Lanier Akins

STATESBORO, Ga./FORT MILL, S.C. -- Mrs. Theresa Lanier Akins, age 82, died Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Fort Mill, South Carolina, under hospice care.The Candler County native was a graduate of Metter High School and later attended business school in Augusta.Theresa worked as a bookkeeper for Akins Dairy Farm, First Bulloch Bank and Stubbs Oil Company until her retirement.She was a member of Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church.She had lived in Bulloch County until moving to Fort Mill, S.C., three years ago.Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace Lanier and Ruby Brinson Lanier; her husband, John Roger Akins; a brother, Glenn Lanier; and a sister-in-law, Henrietta Lanier.Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Andrew McColgan of Fort Mill, S.C.; and Donna and Skeebo Moore of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Preston Moore, Megan Moore, Jordan, Janna and Jada Cannady and Tommy and Sarah McColgan; two great-grandchildren, two brothers, Brinson Lanier of Metter and Burt Lanier of Columbia, S.C.The family will receive visitors on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Craig Lanier officiating. Interment will be in Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Preston Moore, Tommy McColgan, Jason Akins, Jim Akins, Carl Akins Blake Williams, Brian Williams and Brendan Wood.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice and Pallative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina 28226.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joinernderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 12, 2022

