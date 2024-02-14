Obituary - Mrs. Theresa Diane Morris Akins

SYLVANIA/STATESBORO -- Mrs. Theresa Diane Morris Akins, age 67, died Sunday at her residence in Sylvania under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

The Statesboro native was a paramedic and medical billing clerk with Screven County EMS for many years.

She received her associate's degree in medical billing from Ogeechee Technical College.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Preceding her in death were her partner, Robert Akins; mother, Joyce Evans; father, Ernest Morris; brothers, Ricky and Timmy Morris; and a sister, Michelle Portwood.

Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Carol and Matt Stone of Ludowici and Ann Royal of Sylvania; a son, Matthew Royal (Chrissy) of Sylvania; a sister and brother-in-law, Cara and Mel Bullard of Rocky Ford; nine grandchildren, Christina Stone (Laz), Sierra and Bubba Owen, Dalton Farrer, Cassie Fareer (Kevin), Caleb Royal, Haley Royal, Rebecca Lynn, Elijah Royal and Thomas Royal; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bill Kent officiating.

Statesboro Herald, February 14, 2024

