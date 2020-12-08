Obituary - Mrs. Thera Nell Waters Tanner

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Thera Nell Waters Tanner, age 93, died peacefully Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Willow Pond Assisted Living under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1944 graduate of Nevils High School.Thera Nell worked for 41 years for Charlie Joe Mathews at Statesboro Telephone Company, retiring as a service order clerk.She was a member of the former Langston United Methodist Church in Statesboro.Thera Nell was one of 18 children born to the late James Clifton “Jim” Waters and Annie Martin Waters.She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Mark Tanner; her parents and 16 brothers and sisters.Surviving are a sister, Annie Mae Waters Motes of Statesboro; two sisters-in-law, Marie Waters of Nevils and Sara Waters of Hopeulikit; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews of the Waters and Tanner families.The family will receive friends on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the mausoleum chapel of Bulloch Memorial Gardens.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Martin Waters officiating.For those desiring to view the service via livestream, you may do so by joining the Facebook group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.Burial will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Deloach’s Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 8152 Nevils-Groveland Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.The family would like to thank the staff of Willow Pond and Regency SouthernCare Hospice for their excellent care and comfort Thera Nell received.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 9, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



