Obituary - Mrs. Thelma Metzger Hagin

Mrs. Thelma Metzger Hagin, age 84, died Friday Feb. 23, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

She was born in Clyo, Georgia and was a graduate of Clyo High School. Following her graduation, Thelma went on to attend Georgia Teacher’s College in Statesboro, during that time she married Hugh Russell Hagin, in 1959 and in 1963 the two made Statesboro their home. She was a homemaker and enjoyed being a wife and mother and caring for her family, she enjoyed sewing.

She was a member of the Brooklet United Methodist Church.

Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Russell Hagin; her parents, Laurie B. Metzger and Kathleen Seckinger Metzger; a sister, Helen Freeman and a brother, Marvin Metzger.

Surviving are two daughters, Darlene Marcella Hagin and Romona D. Hagin both of Jefferson, Georgia; her cat “Inky”; a brother, L.B. Metzger of San Antonio, TX and a sister, Emily Thornhill of Chesapeake Bay, VA. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Feb. 26, from 5-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Graveside services and burial will be Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. at Laurel Hill Lutheran Church Cemetery, 1530 Laurel Hill Road Clyo, Ga. 31303, with Rev Rick Mitchell officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Brooklet United Methodist Church, 201 Parker Ave. Brooklet, Georgia 30415.

Statesboro Herald, February 25, 2024

