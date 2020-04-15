Obituary - Mrs. Tami Leigh Jenkins Crosby

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Tami Leigh Jenkins Crosby, age 53, passed on April 14, 2020, from a sudden illness.Tami was a 1985 graduate of Statesboro High School. She went on to further her education and became a respiratory therapist, working several years at Candler County Hospital.Tami was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse James Crosby; her father, Carson H. Jenkins; her maternal grandparents, Lewis and Jacqueline Turner; and her paternal grandparents, Norman and Myrtle Jenkins.She is survived by her daughter, Mackensie Leigh Jenkins of Statesboro; her mother, Joyce Turner Jenkins of Ellabell, Ga.; her sister and brother-in-law, Sheri Jenkins DeRienzo and Jaye of Mooresville, N.C.; her brothers, Shane Jenkins of Statesboro and Jason Jenkins and Kim of Vidalia, Ga.; two special nephews, Blake DeRienzo and Jackson Jenkins; her favorite uncle, Carroll Jenkins of Statesboro; and several loving aunts, uncles and cousins.Tami’s favorite song was, “You Are My Sunshine." Baby girl, you will always be our sunshine. You brought joy to our lives.A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 16, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



