Obituary - Mrs. Tami Leigh Jenkins Crosby

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Tami Leigh Jenkins Crosby, age 53, passed on April 14, 2020, from a sudden illness.
Tami was a 1985 graduate of Statesboro High School. She went on to further her education and became a respiratory therapist, working several years at Candler County Hospital.
Tami was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse James Crosby; her father, Carson H. Jenkins; her maternal grandparents, Lewis and Jacqueline Turner; and her paternal grandparents, Norman and Myrtle Jenkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Mackensie Leigh Jenkins of Statesboro; her mother, Joyce Turner Jenkins of Ellabell, Ga.; her sister and brother-in-law, Sheri Jenkins DeRienzo and Jaye of Mooresville, N.C.; her brothers, Shane Jenkins of Statesboro and Jason Jenkins and Kim of Vidalia, Ga.; two special nephews, Blake DeRienzo and Jackson Jenkins; her favorite uncle, Carroll Jenkins of Statesboro; and several loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tami’s favorite song was, “You Are My Sunshine." Baby girl, you will always be our sunshine. You brought joy to our lives.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, April 16, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Tami was a 1985 graduate of Statesboro High School. She went on to further her education and became a respiratory therapist, working several years at Candler County Hospital.
Tami was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse James Crosby; her father, Carson H. Jenkins; her maternal grandparents, Lewis and Jacqueline Turner; and her paternal grandparents, Norman and Myrtle Jenkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Mackensie Leigh Jenkins of Statesboro; her mother, Joyce Turner Jenkins of Ellabell, Ga.; her sister and brother-in-law, Sheri Jenkins DeRienzo and Jaye of Mooresville, N.C.; her brothers, Shane Jenkins of Statesboro and Jason Jenkins and Kim of Vidalia, Ga.; two special nephews, Blake DeRienzo and Jackson Jenkins; her favorite uncle, Carroll Jenkins of Statesboro; and several loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tami’s favorite song was, “You Are My Sunshine." Baby girl, you will always be our sunshine. You brought joy to our lives.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, April 16, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.