Obituary - Mrs. Sylvia Wiley Zellner

MILLEN, Ga. -- Mrs. Sylvia Wiley Zellner, age 85, died on Friday, January 20, 2023, at PruittHealth-Bethany in Millen, Ga.The Buford, Ga., native was a graduate of Tift College with a degree in Latin and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a master's degree.She served alongside her husband, the Rev. Daniel Zellner, in 13 churches over the next 30 years. They served at Little Briar Creek Baptist Church, Oak Hill Baptist Church, First Baptist Church in Balboa, Panama; First Baptist Church in Glenwood, Ga.; and retired from Clito Baptist Church in Statesboro after six years.Mrs. Sylvia was a strong supporter of the Baptist Mission Association and served on three volunteer mission trips.Mrs. Sylvia was a talented artist who enjoyed creating cards for anyone and was a book illustrator for a book, "Great Potato Bug Race."Surviving is her husband of 60 years, the Rev. Daniel Zellner of Millen, Ga.She was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Wiley.A memorial service was held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at PruittHealth-Bethany, 408 South Gray Street, Millen, GA 30442, with the Rev. Daniel Zellner, the Rev. Brad Asbury and the Rev. Joshua Johnston officiating.The family received visitors following the service.A private graveside service and burial will be held Tuesday at Milner Baptist Church Cemetery in Milner, Ga.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Reva Gay Sunday School Class Tin Box Fund, c/o Millen Baptist Church, 418 College Avenue, Millen, GA 30442.




