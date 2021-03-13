Obituary - Mrs. Sylvia J. Brooks

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Mrs. Sylvia J. Brooks, age 82, passed into rest Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital, Savannah, Ga. She was born February 5, 1939, in New York to the late Henry and Viola Mitchell.After her birth, her family moved to Savannah, Georgia, where she received her formal education. She was a member of the New Home Missionary Baptist Church in Crescent, Georgia, where she served faithfully as a choir member and as an usher.She is preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Mills; a brother, Leslie Roberson and a daughter, Sharon Mitchell.She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Deborah (Clifford) Adams and Thomas (Jackie) Mitchell; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.The graveside service and burial will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, Oliver, GA, 2120 Simpsontown Road, Oliver, GA, with the Rev. Eric Cooper, pastor, and the Rev. Cleveland Critton, officiating.The service may be viewed live via Hill's Mortuary, Inc. Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Hills-Mortuary-Inc-.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 13, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



