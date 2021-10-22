Obituary - Mrs. Suzan Coleman Laircey

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Suzan Coleman Laircey, age 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 21, 2021.She was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County. Suzan was a loving wife, mother and "mamadoll". Suzan was born April 4, 1951, in Statesboro, Georgia.She graduated from Statesboro High School, attended Queens College and graduated from Georgia Southern University.She was a member of Statesboro Service League, former chapter advisor for Alpha Delta Pi, a member of a Wednesday morning prayer group and her Breakfast Buds with some of her most dear friends, as well as several supper clubs that she and Wayne cherished.She was married to Wayne Laircey, whom she worked alongside all of her married life at their family business, until retirement.She was a faithful and lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, where she was actively involved. She was a member of the Tom Johnson Sunday School Class, a member of Lily McCroan Circle and served on several committees.Suzan enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, special meals with her family and friends and traveling with her husband.Suzan is preceded in death by her father, G.C. Coleman.She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Wayne Laircey; her mother, Martha Wilma Coleman; her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and J.J. Altman; and son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Lisa Laircey; sister, Sally (Chuck) Besaw; brother, Ty (Stephanie) Coleman; brother-in-law, Creighton (Barrie) Laircey; sister-in-law, Lurue Laircey Lord. Suzan was "mamadoll" to her five beloved grandchildren, Mary Helen and Will Altman; Kate, Ben and Joe Laircey.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Scott Hagan officiating. Interment will follow at Eastside Cemetery.Pallbearers will be John Sparks, James Sparks, Victor Laircey, Brant Lane, Gary Futch, Larry Owens and John Lee.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Tom Johnson Sunday School Class, the Lily McCroan Circle and her prayer group.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Statesboro First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 101 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 23, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



