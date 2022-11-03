Obituary - Mrs. Susie Mae Mutcherson

Mrs. Susie Mae Mutcherson, age 95, of Pembroke, Ga., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.She was a Bryan County native and retired as a cook from the former Franklin's Restaurant in Statesboro, Ga., after 13 years and worked at Claxton Manufacturing in Claxton, Ga., for 18 years.She was a faithful member of the House of God Church in Pembroke, Ga., where she served on the Ushers Ministry.She leaves to cherish precious memories with her loving husband of 71 years, Thomas “TJ” Mutcherson Sr., Pembroke, Ga.; children, Eloise (Darren) Perry, Rutha (Micheal) Byrd, Thomas (Jacqueline) Mutcherson Jr., Willie Mutcherson, Mattie (Veno) Mutcherson, Donald Mutcherson, Vanessa (Johnniejoe) Smith, all of Pembroke, Ga.; and Clara (Jack) Hines, Davenport, Iowa; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel.The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at noon at the House of God Church, Inc. Keith Dominion, 89 Byrd Temple Road, Pembroke, GA. Pastor/eulogist will be Elder Kevin C. Thompson. Interment will be held at Boyd’s Temple Cemetery, Mill Creek Church Road, Ellabell, GA.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.Statesboro Herald, November 4, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



