Obituary - Mrs. Susan Manuel

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Susan Manuel, age 67, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Pineville, W.Va., native attended Oceana High School and moved to Savannah, Ga., in 1977.She owned and operated This-n-That Florist in Rincon for over 10 years. Mrs. Susan moved to Bulloch County in 2000 and was a homemaker and worked at Franklin's Restaurant for many years.She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira K. and Virginia Pauline Shields; and a daughter, Tracy Lynn Sparks.Surviving is her husband of 19 years, Joel Manuel; two sons, Kenneth (Amanda) Wills of Rincon and Kevin Wills of Statesboro; six grandchildren, one sister, Iris G. Croft of Statesboro; a brother, Terry (Debbie) Shields of Houston, Texas. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.




