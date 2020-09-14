Obituary - Mrs. Susan Gwaltney Reed

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Susan Gwaltney Reed, age 57, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Newport News, Va., native lived for most of her life in Alexandria, Louisiana. She moved to Bulloch County in 2001. Mrs. Susan was a nurse’s aide and also worked for Pride Manufacturing.She was a member of the Aaron Church of God.Surviving is her husband of 38 years, William Reed; a daughter, Amanda Gwaltney; a son, Christopher Reed; three granddaughters, Katelynn Gwaltney, Candice Gwaltney and Kelly Gwaltney, all of Portal, Ga.; her mother, Jewel Henderson; three sisters, Irene, Sara Mae Jester and Marlene.A graveside service and burial was held on Sunday at 10 a.m. in Greenwood Memorial Park in Pineville, La.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 15, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



