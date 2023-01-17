Obituary - Mrs. Susan Edge Tillman

Mrs. Susan Edge Tillman, age 69, beloved wife of Jack Brunson Tillman Jr., of Statesboro, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, January 10, 2023, at Memorial Health in Savannah.Born in Vidalia, she was one of four children and the only daughter born to the late John Thurman Edge and Ruby Nell Sweat Edge.She grew up in Soperton, where she attended school and was a graduate of Treutlen County High School Class of 1971.During and after high school, Susan worked at Sweat’s Bar-B-Que in Soperton.She began a long career with Civil Service in 1978, when she worked for a short time at Warner Robins Air Force Base.She quickly transitioned to the Veteran’s Administration in Dublin, where she retired as a supervisory budget analyst in 2010 after 32 years of total service.In 2012, she married Jack B. Tillman Jr. of Statesboro, where she has been a resident until her passing.Susan had been a longtime member of the Harmony Baptist Church in Soperton and had attended Emit Grove Baptist Church in Statesboro.She enjoyed traveling, gardening, yard work and had served as a volunteer with Ogeechee Area Hospice.Susan leaves behind her husband, Jack Brunson Tillman Jr., Statesboro, Ga.; children, Stacy Stutz (Joel), Adrian, Ga.; Brandon Holmes (Tiffany), Soperton, Ga.; Tammie Tillman, Statesboro, Ga.; Monica Pacheco (Mauro), Statesboro, Ga.; Jack B. Tillman III (Angel), Statesboro, Ga.; Jim Johnson (Jennifer), Lansing, Kan.; her brothers, Thurman Dale Edge (Jean), Warner Robins, Ga.; Mitchell Edge (Susy), Soperton, Ga.; Scotty Edge (Amanda), Bonaire, Ga.; grandchildren, Bree Turner, Chase Giles (Chelsea), Jarrod Holmes (Michaela), Cody Giles, Jake Holmes, Alyssa Nicole Tillman, Victoria Diana Cryer (William), Veronica Amparo Pacheco, Jack B. Tillman IV, Brandon Johnson, Kaleigh Bell (Issac), Ty Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Hayven Marie, Tucker Giles; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, in the Williams Chapel of Sammons Funeral Home, Soperton, Georgia, with the Rev. Mark Sweat officiating. Susan was laid to rest in the Zaidee Advent Christian Church Cemetery.Please share a memory, leave a condolence and sign the online guest register at www.sammonsfuneralhome.com.Sammons Funeral Home, Since 1917, building relationships, honoring memories.Soperton, Georgia.Statesboro Herald, January 17, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



