Obituary - Mrs. Sophie L. Harrison Nunnelly

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Sophie L. Harrison Nunnelly, age 92, went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 5, 2021, at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice and her loving family.She was born in Edgefield, South Carolina, to the late Allan and Lucille Scott Harrison.Mrs. Nunnelly was a retired employee of Georgia Southern College (Georgia Southern University). She was a dedicated member of the Hope Community Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, David Key; siblings, Augustus Harrison, Pastor Rosie Stevenson, Minnie Harrison and Odessa Harrison.Mrs. Nunnelly leaves her memories to be cherished by: her loving children, Robert (Linda) Key, Melbourne, Fla.; Willie (Charlene) Key and Vance Key, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Barbara Howard and Cecile (Pastor Charles) Weaver, both of Portal, Ga.; her brothers and sisters, Curlencer Hunter, Evangelist Anna Harrison, Elder Vance Harrison, all of Statesboro, Ga.; James (Inez) Harrison, Twin City, Ga.; Allan (Sara) Harrison, Statesboro, Ga.; Pastor Jennie (Pastor Milton) Rollins, Twin City, Ga.; Minister Dorothy Harrison, Atlanta, Ga.; and Minister Alberta Harrison, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Nunnelly will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 6p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A graveside funeral service and burial for Mrs. Sophie L. Nunnelly will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Charles Weaver officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Services may be viewed via livestream on our Facebook page at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2021

