Obituary - Mrs. Shirley Ann Williams

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Shirley Ann Williams, age 66, passed on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the St. Joseph’s Candler Hospital. The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Charlie Jack and Idella Mosley Williams.Mrs. Williams was a former employee of Bulloch Memorial Hospital for 10 years, a employee of Dairy Queen for 10 years and retired from the Bulloch County Board of Education as a bus driver after 20 years of service.She was a devoted member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.Mrs. Shirley Ann Williams' favorite job was to be a mother, grandmother and to feed all of Clito and Statesboro.She is survived by her husband, George Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; her children, Sharon Williams, Triangle, Va.; Darrell Williams, Augusta, Ga.; David Williams, Bryan D. Williams and Robert Williams, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Spenser Williams, Lexington, S.C.; sisters, Mildred (ML) Spells, Statesboro, Ga.; Barbara Sue (Polly) Jones, Tampa, Fla.; Rebecca Frink, Statesboro, Ga.; Delois Reddick, Statesboro, Ga.; and Carolyn Simon, Tampa, Fla.; brothers, Willie Williams, Tampa, Fla.; James Elbert (Pam) Williams, Portal, Ga.; Robert Riles, Columbia, S.C.; and Robert Earl Williams, Atlanta, Ga.; her grandchildren, Briana, Arieonn, Elijah B., Bryan Jr., Jaylen, Xavier, Malaya, Elijah H., Dillon, Bailey, Noah, Kamora, Zaelyn, Lauren, Ashtyn, Zariah; a great-grandchild, Khalil; a host of other relatives and friends.Public viewing for Mrs. Williams was held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday evening at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A virtual remembrance service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.Join meeting via Zoom app: https://zoom.us/j/742998094?pwd=cVJxWHdvSGFPVHJGaGErTU9QMDJEdz09, Meeting ID: 742 998 094, Password: 051312; or join meeting by calling +1 (253) 215-8782 US or +1 (301) 715-8592 US, Meeting ID: 742 998 094.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 28, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



