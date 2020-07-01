Obituary - Mrs. Sheron Elaine Johnson

STATESBORO -- Mrs. Sheron Elaine Johnson, age 64, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, surrounded by her loving family.Sheron was born in Savannah, Georgia, August 4, 1955. She grew up in Port Wentworth, Georgia, graduated from Groves High School and studied computer science at Savannah Technical College.Sheron lived in Effingham County and worked at Fluor Daniel Construction Company as an information data analysis until she retired in 1995.Sheron lived in Statesboro, Georgia, since 1995.Sherry's favorite season of the year was Christmas. She was known for her extensive collection of Christmas Village houses and decorations that celebrated the birth of Baby Jesus.She loved antique muscle cars and traveling with Linda and Gary Wiggins to car shows. She especially loved her 1979 Pontiac Formula Firebird, but most of all Sherry loved spending time with her daughter, sons, grandkids and great-grandkids.She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Black and Hubert Groce; her sister, Debra Parmer; and an infant child.Survivors include her loving husband of 25 years, Mike Johnson; stepmother, Hilda Quick of Lady Lake, Florida; one daughter and son-in-law, Wendy Beasley and Kevin Beasley of Metter; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Christian and Amanda Johnson of Statesboro and Colton Johnson of Statesboro; three granddaughters, Alyssia and Matthew Massey of Metter, Macey and Gabe Mroz of Tifton and Emily Pickard of Statesboro; three great-grandchildren, Colsen and Palmer Massey and Harrison Mroz.Due to COVID-19 precautions, a celebration of life will be held on August 4th on her birthday, to celebrate her life. Location and times will be arranged at a later date.The family requestS memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Statesboro Herald, July 2, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



