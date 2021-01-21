Obituary - Mrs. Shelby Jean Pelote

Mrs. Shelby Jean Ansley Pelote passed from this life on January 20, 2021, at Azalea Health in Metter following an extended illness.Born to Raphael and Lucille Ansley on February 2, 1938, she grew up in Lyons, Georgia, and graduated from Toombs County High School in 1956. Shortly thereafter, she married and moved to Savannah, where she lived for more than 62 years.Mrs. Pelote is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Harold Pelote Sr.; a son, James Pelote Jr.; and brothers, Charles, Holt and Ronald Ansley.Survivors include daughters, Carol (Dicky) Yarbrough of Hamilton, Betty (Randy) Rigdon of Register and Linda Thompson of Bloomingdale. Also, her grandchildren, Katie (Scott) Collins, Clay Yarbrough, Jennifer (Mike) Bolton, Benjamin (Kristina) Thompson and Jacob (Melanie) Thompson. She was blessed with nine great-grandchildren, Claire Collins, Michele, Marianna and Morgan Asaro; Charlie Gilbert, Johnathan Bolton, Troy Thompson and Autumn and Sienna Thompson. She is also survived by a sister, Fay (Arnie) Oliver of Lyons; sisters-in-law, Geneva Brannen and Lucille Hendrix; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.Mrs. Pelote thoroughly enjoyed working with her beloved flowers and produced magnificent plants that rivaled those of master gardeners. She was also an exceptional baker, as anyone fortunate enough to have been gifted with one of her sour cream pound cakes will attest.She was a long-time member of Silk Hope Baptist Church in Garden City.A graveside service will be held in Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro on Sunday, January 24, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dusty Reynolds officiating.Honorary pallbearers are Dicky Yarbrough, Randy Rigdon, Clay Yarbrough, Benjamin Thompson, Jacob Thompson and Donnie Tyson.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Community Hospice, P.O. Box 2277, Vidalia, Georgia 30474.We remain so very grateful for the compassion each of them demonstrated while in their care, especially nurses Terra and Denise.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 21, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



