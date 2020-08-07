Obituary - Mrs. Sheila Scott McCarr

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Sheila Scott McCarr, age 60, passed into rest Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Scott and Margie "Jessie" Belle Black Scott.She was a member of the Trinity Deliverance Center, under the leadership of Pastor Nellie Pierce. She was a former employee of Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center and a private sitter.She leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted daughters, LaTasha (Craig) Herron, Renarda Scott and Tiffany (Chad) Perkins, all of Statesboro, Ga.; two stepdaughters, Shawanda McCarr, Rincon, Ga.; and Tanita (Gregory) Catron, Virginia; grandchildren, Cameron White, Stillmore, Ga.; Travon Williams and Traylin Williams, Jakerah Donaldson, Mikaela Dekle, Deoveon Williams and Jimyia Mikell, all of Statesboro, Ga.; three brothers, Duncan Scott, Statesboro, Ga.; Ernest Scott, Newington, Ga.; and Kenneth German, Tampa, Fla.; two sisters, Alethea Scott, Newington, Ga.; and Sharon German, Ft. Pierce, Fla.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. McCarr will be held Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, in the Eastside Cemetery with Pastor Nellie Pierce officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 8, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.





